Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Providence 15-8, Butler 15-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Providence is 8-2 against the Bulldogs since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Providence, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Providence ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They secured a 91-87 W over the Bluejays. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Providence considering their 50-point performance the matchup before.

Josh Oduro and Devin Carter were among the main playmakers for Providence as the former dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds and the latter shot 5-for-8 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Oduro has scored all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Butler's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell 71-62 to the Huskies. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Butler in their matchups with the Huskies: they've now lost eight in a row.

Butler's loss came about despite a quality game from DJ Davis, who scored 21 points along with two steals. Davis is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jahmyl Telfort, who scored 17 points along with three steals.

The Friars' win bumped their record up to 15-8. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 15-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Providence beat the Bulldogs 85-75 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Providence since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Providence has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Butler.