Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: UConn 12-2, Butler 10-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

UConn has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UConn Huskies and the Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UConn, who comes in off a win.

UConn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 20 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Blue Demons at home to the tune of 85-56. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-19.

UConn's win on Tuesday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Cam Spencer, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. Stephon Castle was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven assists.

Butler has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 86-70 bruising from the Red Storm on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, Butler got a solid performance out of DJ Davis, who scored 25 points.

The Huskies pushed their record up to 12-2 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 25.75 points. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 10-4.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UConn just can't miss this season, having made 50.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for UConn against Butler in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the team secured a 86-56 victory. With UConn ahead 45-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against Butler in the last 3 years.