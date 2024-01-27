Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Villanova 11-8, Butler 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Villanova took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Butler, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22% better than the opposition, a fact Butler proved on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Hoyas as the Bulldogs made off with a 90-66 victory. The oddsmakers were on Butler's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Butler's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Pierre Brooks II led the charge by shooting 4-for-6 from long range and dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was DJ Davis, who scored 17 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Villanova's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 70-50 walloping at the hands of the Red Storm. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Villanova has scored all season.

Despite the loss, Villanova had strong showings from Eric Dixon, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds, and TJ Bamba, who scored 12 points.

The win makes it two in a row for the Bulldogs and bumps their season record up to 13-7. As for the Wildcats, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Butler haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Butler came up short against Villanova in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 62-50. Will Butler have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Villanova has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Butler.