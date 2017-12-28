WATCH: Butler overcomes 20-point deficit to beat Georgetown in double overtime

Big East play kicked off with a boom on Wednesday night between Georgetown and Butler in the nation's capital.

The Hoyas led the visiting Bulldogs by as many as 20 points in the first half, and took an 18-point lead into halftime before Butler scratched and clawed its way back into the game in the final 20 minutes. The second-frame comeback was looking like it would come up short until a last-second tip-in by Sean McDermott sent the game to extra time, where Butler would outlast the Hoyas in two overtime periods, 91-89.

Bulldogs stars Kelan Martin and Kamar Baldwin stepped up in response to the massive deficit; the dynamic duo combined to score 43 of Butler's 67 points after halftime. Baldwin, a sophomore, finished with a career-high 31 points in the comeback -- including the winning bucket in the final seconds.

The victory gives new coach LaVall Jordan his first in Big East play and Butler a good bit of momentum heading into its challenge against No. 1 Villanova on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.