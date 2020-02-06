WATCH: Butler shocks No. 10 Villanova at the buzzer on Kamar Baldwin 3-pointer

Big East mayhem continued on Wednesday night when Kamar Baldwin drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Butler to a 79-76 over a Villanova squad that roared back from a 10-point deficit in the final six minutes.

Saddiq Bey made three 3-pointers in the final 4 minutes and 30 seconds to help bring No. 10 Villanova (17-5, 7-3 Big East) back. He led all scorers in the game with 29 and hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game with 30 seconds left to tie the game at 76.

That's when Baldwin took over. The preseason All-Big East first team member opted for an isolation play against Villanova's Collin Gillespie and stepped back on the wing for the buzzer-beating jumper that lifted Butler (18-5, 6-4) to its seventh Quadrant 1 victory of the season. Baldwin scored eight of his 17 points in the final six minutes.

BALDWIN CALLED GAME 🔥@ButlerMBB with the HUGE win over No. 10 Villanova pic.twitter.com/SiBeLNtBiO — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 6, 2020

If the last couple of weeks of Big East basketball are any indication, the conference tournament next month might be one for the ages. All three of the conference's teams ranked in last week's AP Top 25 lost at home on Saturday to conference foes, and six of the league's 10 teams are in Jerry Palm's latest edition of bracketology.