Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Butler
Current Records: Georgetown 6-21; Butler 13-14
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas haven't won a matchup against the Butler Bulldogs since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Georgetown and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 3 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Hoyas came up short against the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday, falling 76-68. Guard Brandon Murray had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the game between the Bulldogs and the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Butler falling 62-50 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jayden Taylor (20 points) was the top scorer for Butler.
The losses put Georgetown at 6-21 and Butler at 13-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hoyas are worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.5 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 29th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Butler have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Butler 80 vs. Georgetown 51
- Jan 29, 2022 - Butler 56 vs. Georgetown 53
- Jan 13, 2022 - Butler 72 vs. Georgetown 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - Georgetown 78 vs. Butler 63
- Jan 06, 2021 - Butler 63 vs. Georgetown 55
- Feb 15, 2020 - Georgetown 73 vs. Butler 66
- Jan 28, 2020 - Butler 69 vs. Georgetown 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Butler 73 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 02, 2019 - Georgetown 84 vs. Butler 76
- Feb 13, 2018 - Georgetown 87 vs. Butler 83
- Dec 27, 2017 - Butler 91 vs. Georgetown 89
- Jan 28, 2017 - Georgetown 85 vs. Butler 81
- Jan 07, 2017 - Butler 85 vs. Georgetown 76
- Feb 27, 2016 - Butler 90 vs. Georgetown 87
- Feb 02, 2016 - Butler 87 vs. Georgetown 76