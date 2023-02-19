Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Butler

Current Records: Georgetown 6-21; Butler 13-14

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas haven't won a matchup against the Butler Bulldogs since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Georgetown and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 3 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Hoyas came up short against the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday, falling 76-68. Guard Brandon Murray had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between the Bulldogs and the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Butler falling 62-50 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jayden Taylor (20 points) was the top scorer for Butler.

The losses put Georgetown at 6-21 and Butler at 13-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hoyas are worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.5 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 29th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Butler have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgetown.