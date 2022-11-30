Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Butler

Current Records: Kansas State 6-0; Butler 4-3

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

This past Friday, the Bulldogs lost to the NC State Wolfpack by a decisive 76-61 margin. One thing holding Butler back was the mediocre play of center Manny Bates, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

As for K-State, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had just enough and edged out the LSU Tigers 61-59. Having forecasted a close win for K-State, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their guard Desi Sills filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points and five assists.

Kansas State's victory lifted them to 6-0 while Butler's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if K-State can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.