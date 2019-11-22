Watch Butler vs. Morehead State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Butler (home) vs. Morehead State (away)

Current Records: Butler 4-0; Morehead State 4-1

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles are on the road again on Friday and play against the Butler Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Morehead State in their past three games, so Butler might be catching them at a good time.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Missouri Tigers took down Morehead State 70-52. G Jordan Walker wasn't much of a difference maker for the Eagles; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 14-point finish.

Meanwhile, Butler strolled past the Wofford Terriers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 80-61.

Morehead State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Butler's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Morehead State's loss dropped them down to 4-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs enter the matchup with 50.40% field goal percentage, good for 21st best in college basketball. The Eagles are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.90%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.