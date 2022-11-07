Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Butler

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs and the New Orleans Privateers will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Hinkle Fieldhouse to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Butler (14-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, New Orleans was on the positive side of .500 (18-14) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs ranked 14th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the team accrued only 63.8 on average (bottom 96%). New Orleans experienced some struggles of their own as they were 41st worst when it came to points allowed per game last season, with the team giving up 74.5 on average (bottom 88%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Butler has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.