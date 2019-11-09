Watch Butler vs. New Orleans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Butler (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Butler 1-0; New Orleans 1-0

Last Season Records: Butler 16-16; New Orleans 19-13

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the Butler Bulldogs on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

New Orleans took their matchup with ease, bagging an 114-58 victory over the Spring Hill Badgers.

Meanwhile, Butler gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They put a hurting on the IUPUI Jaguars to the tune of 80-47. Four players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: F Sean McDermott

(26), F Bryce Golden (17), F Bryce Nze (11), and G Khalif Battle (11).

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans comes into the game boasting the fourth most field goal percentage in the league at 63.10%. Butler displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank ninth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 59.30% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Net National

Fox Sports Net National Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Privateers.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.