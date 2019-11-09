Watch Butler vs. New Orleans: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Butler vs. New Orleans basketball game
Who's Playing
Butler (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Butler 1-0; New Orleans 1-0
Last Season Records: Butler 16-16; New Orleans 19-13
What to Know
The New Orleans Privateers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the Butler Bulldogs on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
New Orleans took their matchup with ease, bagging an 114-58 victory over the Spring Hill Badgers.
Meanwhile, Butler gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They put a hurting on the IUPUI Jaguars to the tune of 80-47. Four players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: F Sean McDermott(26), F Bryce Golden (17), F Bryce Nze (11), and G Khalif Battle (11).
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans comes into the game boasting the fourth most field goal percentage in the league at 63.10%. Butler displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank ninth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 59.30% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Net National
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Privateers.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis remains No. 7
Penny Hardaway's Tigers beat Illinois-Chicago by 46 points on Friday night
-
Memphis will fight for James Wiseman
There might be a gray area here, but even the agreed-upon facts are problematic for Wiseman
-
Utah sets record in rout of MVSU
The previous record was 91; beating a team by 94 is an absurd thrashing that may last for decades
-
Judge lets Memphis' Wiseman play
Wiseman was ruled ineligible by the NCAA, but a judge's restraining order allowed him to play...
-
Podcast: All eyes on UNC's Anthony
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also pick five games against the spread -- including Colorado...
-
Auburn vs. Davidson odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Auburn vs. Davidson game 10,000 times.
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...