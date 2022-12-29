Who's Playing

Providence @ Butler

Current Records: Providence 10-3; Butler 8-5

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs are 4-13 against the Providence Friars since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Butler and Providence will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Friars should still be riding high after a victory, while Butler will be looking to right the ship.

Last Thursday, Butler got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Creighton Bluejays an easy 78-56 win. Guard Chuck Harris (14 points) was the top scorer for Butler.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Providence beat the Marquette Golden Eagles 103-98 last week. Providence's guard Bryce Hopkins did his thing and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 23 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Butler is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Butler is now 8-5 while Providence sits at 10-3. The Friars are 7-2 after wins this season, and the Bulldogs are 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.49

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Providence have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Butler.