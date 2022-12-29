Who's Playing
Providence @ Butler
Current Records: Providence 10-3; Butler 8-5
What to Know
The Butler Bulldogs are 4-13 against the Providence Friars since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Butler and Providence will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Friars should still be riding high after a victory, while Butler will be looking to right the ship.
Last Thursday, Butler got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Creighton Bluejays an easy 78-56 win. Guard Chuck Harris (14 points) was the top scorer for Butler.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Providence beat the Marquette Golden Eagles 103-98 last week. Providence's guard Bryce Hopkins did his thing and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 23 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Butler is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Butler is now 8-5 while Providence sits at 10-3. The Friars are 7-2 after wins this season, and the Bulldogs are 3-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.49
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Providence have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Butler.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Providence 65 vs. Butler 61
- Feb 20, 2022 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 70
- Jan 23, 2022 - Providence 69 vs. Butler 62
- Dec 30, 2020 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 55
- Dec 23, 2020 - Butler 70 vs. Providence 64
- Feb 01, 2020 - Providence 65 vs. Butler 61
- Jan 10, 2020 - Butler 70 vs. Providence 58
- Mar 13, 2019 - Providence 80 vs. Butler 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - Providence 83 vs. Butler 70
- Feb 26, 2019 - Providence 73 vs. Butler 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - Butler 69 vs. Providence 54
- Jan 15, 2018 - Providence 70 vs. Butler 60
- Feb 11, 2017 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 65
- Jan 01, 2017 - Butler 78 vs. Providence 61
- Mar 10, 2016 - Providence 74 vs. Butler 60
- Jan 19, 2016 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 68
- Dec 31, 2015 - Providence 81 vs. Butler 73