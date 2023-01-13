Who's Playing

Villanova @ Butler

Current Records: Villanova 8-9; Butler 10-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Butler Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler lost both of their matches to Villanova last season on scores of 42-82 and 59-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

On Tuesday, Butler lost to the St. John's Red Storm on the road by a decisive 77-61 margin. A silver lining for Butler was the play of guard Chuck Harris, who had 17 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Villanova came up short against the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday, falling 75-65. Villanova's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Eric Dixon, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won ten out of their last 15 games against Butler.