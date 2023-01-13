Who's Playing
Villanova @ Butler
Current Records: Villanova 8-9; Butler 10-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Butler Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler lost both of their matches to Villanova last season on scores of 42-82 and 59-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
On Tuesday, Butler lost to the St. John's Red Storm on the road by a decisive 77-61 margin. A silver lining for Butler was the play of guard Chuck Harris, who had 17 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Villanova came up short against the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday, falling 75-65. Villanova's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Eric Dixon, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won ten out of their last 15 games against Butler.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Villanova 78 vs. Butler 59
- Jan 16, 2022 - Villanova 82 vs. Butler 42
- Feb 28, 2021 - Butler 73 vs. Villanova 61
- Dec 16, 2020 - Villanova 85 vs. Butler 66
- Feb 05, 2020 - Butler 79 vs. Villanova 76
- Jan 21, 2020 - Villanova 76 vs. Butler 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Villanova 75 vs. Butler 54
- Jan 22, 2019 - Villanova 80 vs. Butler 72
- Mar 09, 2018 - Villanova 87 vs. Butler 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Villanova 86 vs. Butler 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Butler 101 vs. Villanova 93
- Feb 22, 2017 - Butler 74 vs. Villanova 66
- Jan 04, 2017 - Butler 66 vs. Villanova 58
- Feb 20, 2016 - Villanova 77 vs. Butler 67
- Jan 10, 2016 - Villanova 60 vs. Butler 55