WATCH: Buzzer-beater lifts Liberty over Georgia State in overtime

Just two days ago, Liberty came out on the wrong end of a triple-overtime thriller against UNC-Greensboro. But the Flames came out on top of a yet another wild one on Monday, this time against Georgia State, as guard Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz drilled a game-winner as time expired to seal their sixth win of the season.

A crazy shot from Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, no doubt. The sophomore guard also has a crazy story, too. As my colleague Matt Norlander documented earlier this summer, he went six days in September without knowing if any of his family members were killed in Hurricane Maria.

Pacheco-Ortiz, a sophomore from Ponce, Puerto Rico, is the third-leading scorer for Liberty this season. He scored 8 points and two 3-pointers, including the game-winner.