Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Texas 14-5, BYU 14-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the BYU Cougars and the Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Marriott Center.

BYU has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 75-68 to the Cougars on Tuesday. That's two games in a row now that BYU has lost by exactly seven points.

BYU's loss came about despite a quality game from Noah Waterman, who scored 17 points.

Oklahoma typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Texas proved too difficult a challenge. They strolled past the Sooners with points to spare, taking the game 75-60. 75 seems to be a good number for Texas as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Max Abmas and Dylan Disu were among the main playmakers for Texas as the former scored 22 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

The Cougars' loss dropped their record down to 14-5. As for the Longhorns, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 14-5.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: BYU just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've made 48.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, BYU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Texas against the spread have faith in an upset since their 7-12 ATS record can't hold a candle to BYU's 12-7.

Odds

BYU is a big 7.5-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

