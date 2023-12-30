Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Wyoming 7-5, BYU 11-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for BYU. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Wyoming Cowboys at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Marriott Center. BYU knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Wyoming likes a good challenge.

BYU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 28 points or more this season. They took their matchup at home last Friday with ease, bagging a 101-59 victory over the Knights. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as BYU did.

BYU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Spencer Johnson led the charge by scoring 14 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Richie Saunders, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys couldn't handle the Miners last Thursday and fell 78-67.

The losing side was boosted by Mason Walters, who scored 16 points. Less helpful for Wyoming was Brendan Wenzel's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Cougars pushed their record up to 11-1 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 34.78 points. As for the Cowboys, their loss dropped their record down to 7-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: BYU just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

BYU is a big 21-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

