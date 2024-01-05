Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Hawaii after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cal-Baker. 41-23.

If Hawaii keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-5 in no time. On the other hand, Cal-Baker. will have to make due with a 5-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: Hawaii 8-5, Cal-Baker. 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Hawaii has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Hawaii Warriors and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Icardo Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Hawaii fought the good fight in their overtime game against CS Fullerton on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Titans by a score of 63-61. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Hawaii in their matchups with CS Fullerton: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Cal-Baker. found out the hard way on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 75-56 to the Anteaters. It was the first time this season that Cal-Baker. let down their fans at home.

The Warriors have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-5 record this season. As for the Roadrunners, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-7.

Looking ahead, Hawaii is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Hawaii beat Cal-Baker. 61-50 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Hawaii repeat their success, or does Cal-Baker. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Cal-Baker..