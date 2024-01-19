Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Cal-Baker. after losing five in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UC Riverside 41-27.

If Cal-Baker. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-11 in no time. On the other hand, UC Riverside will have to make due with a 7-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: UC Riverside 7-11, Cal-Baker. 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Cal-Baker. is heading back home. The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the UC Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Icardo Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Cal-Baker. fought the good fight in their overtime game against UC Davis on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 78-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cal-Baker. in their matchups with UC Davis: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though they lost, Cal-Baker. were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders came up short against the Warriors on Sunday and fell 63-56.

The Roadrunners bumped their record down to 5-11 with that loss, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.7 points per game. As for the Highlanders, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

Looking forward, Cal-Baker. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Cal-Baker. is playing at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Cal-Baker. beat UC Riverside 82-76 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Cal-Baker. have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC Riverside turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cal-Baker. is a slight 1-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Cal-Baker..