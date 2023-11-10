Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Jackson State 0-2, Cal Baptist 0-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Cal Baptist Lancers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fowler Events Center. Jackson State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Wednesday.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Jackson State, but boy were they wrong. They were dealt a punishing 87-61 defeat at the hands of the Toreros. The matchup was a close 39-35 at the break, but unfortunately for Jackson State it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile, Cal Baptist gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They strolled past the Gators with points to spare, taking the game 74-57. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 2 on the offensive boards, as Cal Baptist did.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Toreros' victory pushed their record up to 2-0, while the Tigers' loss dropped theirs down to 0-2.

Jackson State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-14 record against the spread.

Jackson State came up short against Cal Baptist in their previous meeting back in November of 2021, falling 77-64. Can Jackson State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a big 8-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won both of the games they've played against Jackson State in the last 4 years.