Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Kennesaw State 1-0, Cal Baptist 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cal Baptist Lancers will face off against the Kennesaw State Owls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fowler Events Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Cal Baptist is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Incarnate Word by a score of 83-78.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Kennesaw State was far and away the favorite against Toccoa Falls on Tuesday. Kennesaw State put a hurting on Toccoa Falls to the tune of 110-61. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-26.

Kennesaw State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 28 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Toccoa Falls only pulled down 11.