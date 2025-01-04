Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Seattle 5-9, Cal Baptist 7-7

What to Know

Cal Baptist is preparing for their first WAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Seattle Redhawks will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fowler Events Center. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

Last Monday, Cal Baptist came up short against UC Irvine and fell 71-63.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Seattle last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Nicholls by a score of 71-69. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Redhawks have suffered since November 9, 2024.

Cal Baptist's loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for Seattle, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cal Baptist hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 4-10, while Seattle is 4-8.

Cal Baptist is a 4-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Seattle has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.