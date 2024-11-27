Halftime Report

SMU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cal Baptist 45-32.

If SMU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-2 in no time. On the other hand, Cal Baptist will have to make due with a 4-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: SMU 4-2, Cal Baptist 4-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California

Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cal Baptist has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the SMU Mustangs at 9:30 p.m. ET at Acrisure Arena. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.5 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Cal Baptist came out on top against Eastern Washington by a score of 79-68 (the very same score they lost by in their prior game).

Meanwhile, SMU entered their contest against Miss. State on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. SMU took an 84-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miss. State. The Mustangs got off to an early lead (up 13 with 10:46 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Matt Cross, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Samet Yigitoglu, who scored 12 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.

Cal Baptist's victory bumped their record up to 4-2. As for SMU, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cal Baptist hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 89.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Cal Baptist is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

SMU is a big 10-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

