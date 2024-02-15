Who's Playing

Hawaii has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. Cal Poly took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Hawaii, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Hawaii proved on Sunday. They strolled past the Aggies with points to spare, taking the game 87-70.

Hawaii got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Bernardo da Silva out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Justin McKoy was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 13th straight defeat. They took a 77-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beach.

Cal Poly struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Warriors pushed their record up to 14-11 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.0 points per game. As for the Mustangs, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 17 of their last 18 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-21 record this season.

While only Hawaii took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Hawaii is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be Cal Poly's 21st straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-11 against the spread).

Hawaii was able to grind out a solid win over the Mustangs when the teams last played back in January, winning 83-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hawaii since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Hawaii is a big 8.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Hawaii has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.