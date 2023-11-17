Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: St. Thomas 2-1, Cal Poly 1-2

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

St. Thomas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Cal Poly Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Fowler Events Center. St. Thomas will be strutting in after a win while Cal Poly will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After a disappointing 54 points in their last contest, St. Thomas made sure to put some points up on the board against North Central on Sunday. The Tommies put a hurting on the Rams at home to the tune of 100-54. With St. Thomas ahead 54-22 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Cal Poly found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 80-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cowboys. Cal Poly has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Jarred Hyder, who earned 25 points along with 3 steals.

The Tommies now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Mustangs, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Thomas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Poly struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.