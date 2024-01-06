Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: UCSB 7-6, Cal Poly 4-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

What to Know

UCSB is 10-0 against Cal Poly since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

The point spread may have favored UCSB last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tritons.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly pushed their score all the way to 82 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 89-82 loss to the Beach. Cal Poly found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 21 to ten on offense.

Even though they lost, Cal Poly were working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Gauchos' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-6. As for the Mustangs, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UCSB just can't miss this season, having made 51.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've only made 41.1% of their shots per game this season. Given UCSB's sizeable advantage in that area, Cal Poly will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, UCSB is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last seven times they've played Cal Poly.

Odds

UCSB is a big 8-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 5 years.