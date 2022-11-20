Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 1-2; Cal Poly 1-1

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Mustangs are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

Cal Poly was pulverized by the Stanford Cardinal 80-43 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's came up short against the USC Trojans this past Friday, falling 83-74.

The losses put Cal Poly at 1-1 and Mount St. Mary's at 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cal Poly is stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.7 on average. The Mountaineers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Mustangs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.