Who's Playing

Weber State @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Weber State 3-7; Cal Poly 5-4

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs will square off against the Weber State Wildcats at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Mustangs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 74-68 to the Washington Huskies. Four players on Cal Poly scored in the double digits: guard Trevon Taylor (13), forward Chance Hunter (13), guard Nick Fleming (12), and forward Alimamy Koroma (10).

Meanwhile, Weber State took their contest against the St. Martin's Saints on Saturday by a conclusive 82-58 score.

Cal Poly is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cal Poly is now 5-4 while the Wildcats sit at 3-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mustangs are stumbling into the game with the 47th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. Weber States have had an even harder time: they are 31st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.