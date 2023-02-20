Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: Hawaii 19-8; Cal State Bakersfield 10-16

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners haven't won a game against the Hawaii Warriors since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Cal State Bakersfield and Hawaii will face off in a Big West battle at 8 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. The Roadrunners aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Cal State Bakersfield beat the Cal Poly Mustangs 70-62 last week.

Meanwhile, Hawaii narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Long Beach State Beach 70-67.

The wins brought Cal State Bakersfield up to 10-16 and the Warriors to 19-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Roadrunners are stumbling into the contest with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.7 on average. Hawaii's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hawaii have won three out of their last five games against Cal State Bakersfield.