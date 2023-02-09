Who's Playing

Northridge @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: Northridge 5-18; Cal State Bakersfield 8-15

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners and the Northridge Matadors are even-steven against one another since February of 2021 (2-2), but not for long. Cal State Bakersfield and the Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Icardo Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northridge winning the first 71-65 and the Roadrunners taking the second 58-45.

Cal State Bakersfield didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the UC San Diego Tritons on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-69 victory.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Northridge beat the Santa Barbara Gauchos 72-67 on Saturday.

Cal State Bakersfield is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Roadrunners are now 8-15 while the Matadors sit at 5-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Cal State Bakersfield is stumbling into the game with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.5 on average. Northridge has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Roadrunners are a 4-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cal State Bakersfield and Northridge both have two wins in their last four games.