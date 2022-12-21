Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-5; Cal State Fullerton 5-6

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans will play host again and welcome the Sacramento State Hornets to Titan Gym, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Wednesday. Cal State Fullerton is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Titans took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging an 87-35 win over the San Diego Christian Hawks.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Fresno State Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 59-53 victory. Among those leading the charge for Sacramento State was center Callum McRae, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cal State Fullerton is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

It was close but no cigar for Cal State Fullerton as they fell 62-59 to the Hornets when the teams previously met three seasons ago. Can the Titans avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Titans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento State have won two out of their last three games against Cal State Fullerton.