Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: UC San Diego 10-20; Cal State Fullerton 18-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cal State Fullerton Titans are heading back home. Cal State Fullerton and the UC San Diego Tritons will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Titan Gym. The Titans will be strutting in after a victory while UC San Diego will be stumbling in from a loss.

Cal State Fullerton sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-66 win over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the matchup between UC San Diego and the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with UC San Diego falling 87-71 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Cal State Fullerton came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tritons in the teams' previous meeting in February, sneaking past 76-73. Will Cal State Fullerton repeat their success, or does UC San Diego have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Series History

UC San Diego have won three out of their last five games against Cal State Fullerton.