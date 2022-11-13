Who's Playing

Vermont @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Vermont 1-1; Cal State Fullerton 1-1

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Cal State Fullerton Titans at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Titan Gym. Cal State Fullerton will be strutting in after a win while the Catamounts will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Vermont has to be hurting after a devastating 79-53 loss at the hands of the Saint Mary's Gaels on Thursday. Vermont's loss came about despite a quality game from Robin Duncan, who had 14 points.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 victory over the Pepperdine Waves on Friday. Cal State Fullerton's guard Jalen Harris was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 27 points. Harris hadn't helped his team much against the San Diego State Aztecs on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Vermont's loss took them down to 1-1 while Cal State Fullerton's victory pulled them up to 1-1. A win for Vermont would reverse both their bad luck and Cal State Fullerton's good luck. We'll see if Vermont manages to pull off that tough task or if the Titans keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.