Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ California Baptist

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 0-1; California Baptist 0-1

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders are staying on the road Friday to face off against the California Baptist Lancers at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at CBU Events Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Highlanders ended up a good deal behind the St. Peter's Peacocks when they played on Monday, losing 73-59.

Meanwhile, the contest between California Baptist and the Long Beach State Beach on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Lancers falling 79-64 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-1. Two last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Jersey Tech has only been able to knock down 35.20% percent of their shots, which is the 22nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. California Baptist has only been able to knock down 32.30% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.