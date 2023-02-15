Who's Playing

Seattle @ California Baptist

Current Records: Seattle 18-8; California Baptist 14-12

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers haven't won a game against the Seattle Redhawks since March 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Lancers and Seattle will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET at CBU Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

California Baptist simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the West Coast Baptist Eagles at home 132-46.

Meanwhile, the Grand Canyon Antelopes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Redhawks proved too difficult a challenge. Seattle managed a 63-58 win over Grand Canyon.

California Baptist is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10-1 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought the Lancers up to 14-12 and Seattle to 18-8. California Baptist is 8-5 after wins this season, Seattle 13-4.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle have won six out of their last ten games against California Baptist.