Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ California Baptist

Current Records: Southern Utah 15-7; California Baptist 13-9

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Lancers and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at CBU Events Center. Southern Utah will be strutting in after a win while California Baptist will be stumbling in from a defeat.

California Baptist was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the UTRGV Vaqueros.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah had enough points to win and then some against the Utah Valley Wolverines last week, taking their contest 79-67.

Barring any buzzer beaters, California Baptist is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Lancers, who are 9-10-1 against the spread.

California Baptist is now 13-9 while the Thunderbirds sit at 15-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: California Baptist is 26th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. To make matters even worse for California Baptist, Southern Utah enters the matchup with 15.8 takeaways on average, good for 34th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Thunderbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.