Colorado is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead California 40-26.

If Colorado keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-4 in no time. On the other hand, California will have to make due with a 5-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Colorado Buffaloes @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Colorado 11-4, California 5-10

California will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The California Golden Bears and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Colorado took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on California, who comes in off a win.

California's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bruins by a score of 66-57.

Jaylon Tyson was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Colorado last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Sun Devils by a score of 76-73. Colorado has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Despite their defeat, Colorado saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. J'Vonne Hadley, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hadley has scored all season. Another player making a difference was KJ Simpson, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds.

The Golden Bears' win ended a 15-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-10. As for the Buffaloes, their loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 11-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

California came up short against Colorado when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 59-46. Will California have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Colorado is a 3.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Buffaloes slightly, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against California.