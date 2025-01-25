Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Miami 4-15, California 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the California Golden Bears and the Miami Hurricanes are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Golden Bears will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, California beat Florida State 77-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Golden Bears.

Mady Sissoko was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Rytis Petraitis, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds.

California smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. They took a serious blow against Stanford, falling 88-51. The contest marked the Hurricanes' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Matthew Cleveland, who had 23 points in addition to two blocks.

California now has a winning record of 10-9. As for Miami, their loss dropped their record down to 4-15.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: California has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3. Given California's sizable advantage in that area, Miami will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

California is a big 9.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.