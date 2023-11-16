Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Montana State 1-1, California 2-1

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will stay at home for another game and welcome the Montana State Bobcats at 11:00 p.m. ET on November 16th at Haas Pavilion. California might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up eight turnovers on Monday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact California proved. Everything went their way against the Roadrunners as the Golden Bears made off with a 83-63 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead California to victory, but perhaps none more so than Fardaws Aimaq, who earned 14 points along with 7 rebounds. Jalen Cone was another key contributor, earning 23 points.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Bobcats had to settle for a 71-68 loss against the Redhawks on Saturday.

The Golden Bears now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Bobcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

While only California took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward to Thursday, California is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as California and Montana State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. California hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Montana State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 85.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

California is a big 13.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Bears, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

