Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Pacific 0-1, California 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.97

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will be playing at home against the Pacific Tigers at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Haas Pavilion. Pacific took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on California, who comes in off a win.

California took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 71-66 win over the Tommies.

California relied on the efforts of Jalen Celestine, who earned 21 points, and Fardaws Aimaq, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pacific's game on Monday was all tied up 25-25 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 64-57 to the Bearkats.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cam Denson, who earned 6 points along with 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Lesown Hallums Jr., who earned 14 points.

Even though they lost, Pacific were working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Sam Houston only posted 11.

The Golden Bears' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Looking forward, California is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-19 record against the spread.

California took their victory against Pacific in their previous matchup back in December of 2021 by a conclusive 73-53. Will California repeat their success, or does Pacific have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

California is a big 9.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Bears as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

California won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.