Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: UC San Diego 6-5, California 3-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons will head out on the road to face off against the California Golden Bears at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Haas Pavilion. UC San Diego pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 9-point favorite Golden Bears.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact UC San Diego proved on Monday. They blew past the Hornets, posting a 83-52 victory on the road. With UC San Diego ahead 50-22 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears came up short against the Rebels on Saturday and fell 88-78. California has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Jaylon Tyson, who scored 22 points.

The Tritons' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-5. As for the Golden Bears, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UC San Diego hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UC San Diego came out on top in a nail-biter against California in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, sneaking past 64-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC San Diego since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

California is a big 9-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Bears, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

UC San Diego has won both of the games they've played against California in the last 2 years.