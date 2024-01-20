Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Washington State 13-5, California 6-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

California is 2-8 against Washington State since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion.

The point spread may have favored California on Thursday, but the final result did not. They lost 77-75 to the Huskies on a last-minute jump shot with but a second left in the second quarter. California has not had much luck with Washington recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Fardaws Aimaq put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Cone, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Washington State waltzed into their matchup Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Cardinal by a score of 89-75. With that victory, Washington State brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Myles Rice, who scored 35 points along with eight assists and four steals. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Isaac Jones was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with five rebounds.

The Golden Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 6-12. As for the Cougars, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. California hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

California ended up a good deal behind Washington State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 69-52. Will California have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Washington State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against California.