Who's Playing

San Diego @ California Riverside

Current Records: San Diego 6-6; California Riverside 6-4

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros are on the road again Tuesday and play against the California Riverside Highlanders at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Student Recreation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

San Diego found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 91-67 punch to the gut against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday. Guard Marcellus Earlington wasn't much of a difference maker for the Toreros; Earlington played for 27 minutes with.

Meanwhile, California Riverside was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 71-65 to the Oregon Ducks. A silver lining for California Riverside was the play of guard Zyon Pullin, who had 21 points in addition to five boards.

San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 3-7 ATS, to cover the spread.

The losses put San Diego at 6-6 and the Highlanders at 6-4. The Toreros are 3-2 after losses this year, California Riverside 3-0.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Odds

The Highlanders are a 5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Highlanders, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.