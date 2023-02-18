Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ California Riverside

Current Records: Santa Barbara 20-5; California Riverside 17-10

What to Know

The Santa Barbara Gauchos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Gauchos and the California Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Student Recreation Center. Santa Barbara is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara lost to the UC Irvine Anteaters at home by a decisive 70-59 margin.

Meanwhile, California Riverside didn't have too much trouble with the Long Beach State Beach at home on Wednesday as they won 88-76.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Santa Barbara and California Riverside were neck-and-neck, but Santa Barbara came up empty-handed after a 65-64 loss. Can the Gauchos avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

Odds

The Gauchos are a slight 2-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 14 games against California Riverside.