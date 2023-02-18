Who's Playing
Santa Barbara @ California Riverside
Current Records: Santa Barbara 20-5; California Riverside 17-10
What to Know
The Santa Barbara Gauchos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Gauchos and the California Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Student Recreation Center. Santa Barbara is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
On Wednesday, Santa Barbara lost to the UC Irvine Anteaters at home by a decisive 70-59 margin.
Meanwhile, California Riverside didn't have too much trouble with the Long Beach State Beach at home on Wednesday as they won 88-76.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, Santa Barbara and California Riverside were neck-and-neck, but Santa Barbara came up empty-handed after a 65-64 loss. Can the Gauchos avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gauchos are a slight 2-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 14 games against California Riverside.
- Jan 14, 2023 - California Riverside 65 vs. Santa Barbara 64
- Feb 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara 97 vs. California Riverside 90
- Feb 27, 2021 - California Riverside 68 vs. Santa Barbara 52
- Feb 26, 2021 - Santa Barbara 72 vs. California Riverside 68
- Feb 27, 2020 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. California Riverside 60
- Jan 25, 2020 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. California Riverside 63
- Feb 14, 2019 - California Riverside 71 vs. Santa Barbara 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - Santa Barbara 72 vs. California Riverside 64
- Jan 27, 2018 - Santa Barbara 76 vs. California Riverside 69
- Jan 06, 2018 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. California Riverside 57
- Feb 23, 2017 - Santa Barbara 68 vs. California Riverside 61
- Jan 21, 2017 - California Riverside 65 vs. Santa Barbara 55
- Mar 03, 2016 - Santa Barbara 81 vs. California Riverside 55
- Feb 18, 2016 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. California Riverside 55