Who's Playing

Arizona @ California

Current Records: Arizona 21-3; California 3-20

What to Know

After three games on the road, the California Golden Bears are heading back home. California and the #4 Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears haven't won a matchup against Arizona since Jan. 23 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The game between California and the Utah Utes on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with California falling 61-46 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Arizona took their contest at home on Saturday with ease, bagging an 84-52 win over the Oregon State Beavers. The Wildcats' forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds.

California is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. At 3-10 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Arizona isn't so hot on the road, where they are 2-4.

California is now 3-20 while Arizona sits at 21-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: California is stumbling into the matchup with the 360th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 59 on average. The Wildcats' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 19-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona have won 12 out of their last 13 games against California.