Watch California vs. Boston College: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston College @ California

Current Records: Boston College 7-5; California 6-5

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will take on the California Golden Bears in a holiday battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with BC going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 39 turnovers -- BC prevailed over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 74-55 on Sunday. The Eagles can attribute much of their success to G Jared Hamilton, who had 18 points, and F Steffon Mitchell, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 boards in addition to six steals. That makes it three consecutive games in which Mitchell has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, California received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 89-77 to the Saint Mary's Gaels. California's loss came about despite a quality game from F Andre Kelly, who had 26 points.

Boston College's victory lifted them to 7-5 while California's defeat dropped them down to 6-5. We'll see if BC can repeat their recent success or if California bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.