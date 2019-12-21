Watch California vs. Boston College: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch California vs. Boston College basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston College @ California
Current Records: Boston College 7-5; California 6-5
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles will take on the California Golden Bears in a holiday battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with BC going off at just a 1-point favorite.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 39 turnovers -- BC prevailed over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 74-55 on Sunday. The Eagles can attribute much of their success to G Jared Hamilton, who had 18 points, and F Steffon Mitchell, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 boards in addition to six steals. That makes it three consecutive games in which Mitchell has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, California received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 89-77 to the Saint Mary's Gaels. California's loss came about despite a quality game from F Andre Kelly, who had 26 points.
Boston College's victory lifted them to 7-5 while California's defeat dropped them down to 6-5. We'll see if BC can repeat their recent success or if California bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
