Who's Playing

Butler @ California

Current Records: Butler 7-3; California 0-10

What to Know

The California Golden Bears have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Butler Bulldogs at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

California was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 50-48 to the Eastern Washington Eagles. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but California had been the slight favorite coming in. Forward Lars Thiemann (16 points) was the top scorer for California.

Meanwhile, Butler was able to grind out a solid victory over the Yale Bulldogs on Tuesday, winning 71-61. Center Manny Bates and guard Jayden Taylor were among the main playmakers for Butler as the former had 22 points along with seven boards and the latter had 14 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Golden Bears are now 0-10 while Butler sits at 7-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: California is stumbling into the contest with the 359th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 57.6 on average. Butler's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.70% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.