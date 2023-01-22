Who's Playing

Oregon State @ California

Current Records: Oregon State 7-12; California 3-16

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers lost both of their matches to the California Golden Bears last season on scores of 61-73 and 61-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oregon State and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Haas Pavilion. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Beavers suffered a grim 67-46 defeat to the Stanford Cardinal this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for California as they lost 87-58 to the Oregon Ducks this past Wednesday.

Oregon State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Oregon State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Oregon State is now 7-12 while the Golden Bears sit at 3-16. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Beavers are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.6 on average. California has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Golden Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

California have won nine out of their last 15 games against Oregon State.