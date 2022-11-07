Who's Playing

UC Davis @ California

What to Know

The California Golden Bears and the UC Davis Aggies will face off at 11 p.m. ET November 7th at Haas Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Golden Bears struggled last year, ending up 12-20. While UC Davis was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 13-11.

California is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11 p.m. ET

Monday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Golden Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

California have won both of the games they've played against UC Davis in the last eight years.