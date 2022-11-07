Who's Playing
UC Davis @ California
What to Know
The California Golden Bears and the UC Davis Aggies will face off at 11 p.m. ET November 7th at Haas Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Golden Bears struggled last year, ending up 12-20. While UC Davis was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 13-11.
California is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Golden Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
California have won both of the games they've played against UC Davis in the last eight years.
- Nov 26, 2019 - California 72 vs. UC Davis 66
- Dec 10, 2016 - California 86 vs. UC Davis 61