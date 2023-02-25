Who's Playing

Washington State @ California

Current Records: Washington State 14-15; California 3-25

What to Know

The California Golden Bears haven't won a game against the Washington State Cougars since Feb. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Golden Bears and Washington State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while California will be stumbling in from a defeat.

California came up short against the Washington Huskies on Thursday, falling 65-56. California's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Sam Alajiki, who had 13 points.

Meanwhile, things were close when Washington State and the Stanford Cardinal clashed on Thursday, but Washington State ultimately edged out the opposition 67-63. Washington State can attribute much of their success to forward Mouhamed Gueye, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 15 boards, and guard TJ Bamba, who had 22 points.

The Golden Bears are now 3-25 while the Cougars sit at 14-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: California is stumbling into the matchup with the 15th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. Washington State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 31st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington State have won nine out of their last 14 games against California.