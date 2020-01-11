Watch California vs. Washington: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Washington @ California

Current Records: Washington 11-5; California 7-8

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will stay at home another game and welcome the Washington Huskies at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. California should still be feeling good after a victory, while Washington will be looking to right the ship.

The Golden Bears beat the Washington State Cougars 73-66 on Thursday. It was another big night for G Matt Bradley, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Stanford Cardinal took down Washington 61-55 on Thursday. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of G Nahziah Carter, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 16-point finish.

California isn't expected to pull this one out (Washington is favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the Golden Bears against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-6 ATS when expected to lose.

The Golden Bears' win brought them up to 7-8 while the Huskies' loss pulled them down to 11-5. The Golden Bears are 3-3 after wins this season, and the Huskies are 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

California and Washington both have three wins in their last six games.