Watch California vs. Washington: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Washington @ California
Current Records: Washington 11-5; California 7-8
What to Know
The California Golden Bears will stay at home another game and welcome the Washington Huskies at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. California should still be feeling good after a victory, while Washington will be looking to right the ship.
The Golden Bears beat the Washington State Cougars 73-66 on Thursday. It was another big night for G Matt Bradley, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Stanford Cardinal took down Washington 61-55 on Thursday. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of G Nahziah Carter, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 16-point finish.
California isn't expected to pull this one out (Washington is favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the Golden Bears against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-6 ATS when expected to lose.
The Golden Bears' win brought them up to 7-8 while the Huskies' loss pulled them down to 11-5. The Golden Bears are 3-3 after wins this season, and the Huskies are 3-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
Over/Under: 130
Series History
California and Washington both have three wins in their last six games.
- Feb 28, 2019 - California 76 vs. Washington 73
- Jan 19, 2019 - Washington 71 vs. California 52
- Feb 24, 2018 - Washington 68 vs. California 51
- Jan 11, 2018 - Washington 66 vs. California 56
- Jan 12, 2017 - California 69 vs. Washington 59
- Feb 18, 2016 - California 78 vs. Washington 75
