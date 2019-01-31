WATCH: Campbell basketball star Chris Clemons sinks dramatic game-winner to stun Radford

Campbell star Chris Clemens, the leading scorer in the NCAA this season, tacked on to his statistical lead Wednesday night by scoring 39 point -- including a last-second, dramatic 3-pointer for the win from long distance.



Clemons and the Fighting Camels were down 67-65 to Radford with under five seconds left, when he gathered the ball on the defensive end of the court and went the distance to hit the dagger from the logo, well beyond the 3-point line.

The shot. The win.



Chris Clemons does it again to give Campbell the win over league-leading Radford #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/D5sY3dypLe — Campbell Basketball (@GoCamelsMBB) January 31, 2019

Clemons led the NCAA in scoring last season, and is well on his way to repeating that honor in 2018-19, averaging 28.3 points in 21 games on the season.

Winning against Radford on the road was a big win in itself, but it especially bodes well for the Fighting Camels and their postseason aspirations. Radford hadn't lost in Big South play before tonight, and Campbell's winning moment moves it to 5-2 overall in league play behind Winthrop (6-2) and Radford (7-1), and tied with Hampton (5-2).